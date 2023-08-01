Russia says six killed in shelling of Donetsk city

Russia says six killed in shelling of Donetsk city, Zaporizhzhia region

According to TASS news agency, three people had been killed and 11 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 01 2023, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 01:38 ist
Russian Flag. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city and a village in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, citing local officials and emergency services.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed acting head of those parts of Donetsk region that Moscow controls, said the casualties occurred when Ukrainian shells hit a civilian bus. Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin separately published on Telegram pictures of a burnt-out bus.

Russian missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih kill at least one

Later on Monday Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed acting governor of Zaporizhzhia region, said three people were killed and about 15 injured after Ukrainian shelling of a local store in the village of Basan.

World news
Russia
Ukraine

