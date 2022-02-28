Russia says talks with Ukraine have begun

Russia says talks with Ukraine have begun

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 18:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday said talks between Ukraine and Russia had begun, shortly after the Ukrainian side had said the same, and published photos of the delegations sitting opposite each other at a long table.

Ukraine has said its goal for the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Russia has been cagier, with the Kremlin declining to comment on Moscow's aim in negotiations. 

Ukraine
Russia
World news

