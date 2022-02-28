Russia says talks with Ukraine have begun

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday said talks between Ukraine and Russia had begun, shortly after the Ukrainian side had said the same, and published photos of the delegations sitting opposite each other at a long table.
Ukraine has said its goal for the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Russia has been cagier, with the Kremlin declining to comment on Moscow's aim in negotiations.
Watching the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media