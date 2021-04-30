Twitter is removing 'banned content': Russia

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

It said Twitter had removed 60% of such content

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 30 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 14:06 ist
Russia this month extended the punitive slowdown until May 15. Credit: Reuters photo.

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that US social network Twitter had started complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia.

It said Twitter had removed 60% of such content since Moscow slowed the speed of its service in March to press its demand.

Russia this month extended the punitive slowdown until May 15, while acknowledging that the US social media company had sped up the deletion of content.

