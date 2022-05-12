Russia sees threat as Finland moves closer to joining NATO

As Russia’s grinding war pulverizes eastern Ukraine and eats away at the global economy, it is also creating unintended consequences for President Vladimir Putin, whose aggression is giving rise to stronger, Western-aligned security architecture in Europe, the very thing the Russian leader had hoped to weaken.

Finland’s leaders announced Thursday that their country should “apply for NATO membership without delay,” while Swedish leaders are expected to do the same within days. It is a remarkable shift by two nations on Russia’s doorstep that had long remained nonaligned militarily — but where public opinion has lurched strongly toward joining the alliance in the 11 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that Finland’s possible accession was “definitely” a threat and that it would “take necessary measures” to ensure Russia’s security.

Although NATO is expected to admit both nations, the process could take a year or longer, leaving them vulnerable to Russian retaliation while they are not covered under the alliance’s collective defence pact. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain sought on Wednesday to fill that gap, signing security agreements with Finland and Sweden that committed Britain, one of Europe’s strongest militaries, to defending them if attacked — even if they ended up not joining NATO.

The moves come as the U.S. Congress is likely to approve $40 billion in the military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the latest package of support intended to help Ukrainian forces bring the fight to the invading Russians. Even as he faces hardening Western resolve, Putin has shown no sign of ending the assault and has succeeded in occupying large chunks of southern and eastern Ukraine. The conflict has wreaked havoc on world economies, as Putin seemingly tests how long his adversaries can withstand rising prices and energy shortages.