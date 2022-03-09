Russia suspends forex sales to September 9

Russia has suspended the sale of foreign currencies until September 9, the central bank said Wednesday, amid unprecedented economic sanctions on the country following its offensive in Ukraine.
Between March 9 and September 9 "the banks will not be able to sell foreign currencies to citizens," said the statement, which added that Russians would however be able to change foreign currencies into the local ruble unit during that window.
