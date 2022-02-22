Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine 'soon'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 22 2022, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 23:31 ist

Russia on Tuesday said that it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives", after lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

"To protect the lives and safety (of diplomats), the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
World news
World Politics

