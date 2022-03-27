Russia trying to split Ukraine in two: Intelligence

Russia trying to split Ukraine in two, Ukraine intelligence chief says

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 27 2022, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 17:09 ist
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored car in the suburbs of Kyiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said on Sunday.

"In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement, adding that Ukraine would soon launch guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory. 

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics

