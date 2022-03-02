Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on March 1, even as the government said that all Indians have left Kyiv and roped in the Air Force to speed up the evacuation process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting, his fourth in the last 48 hours on Ukraine, as India asked envoys of Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to all Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv and other conflict zones. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.