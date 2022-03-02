Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on March 1, even as the government said that all Indians have left Kyiv and roped in the Air Force to speed up the evacuation process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting, his fourth in the last 48 hours on Ukraine, as India asked envoys of Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to all Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv and other conflict zones. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Moscow threatens to block Russian-language Wikipedia over invasion article
Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian-language site over an article that mentions deaths among Ukrainian civilians as well as the Russian forces that have entered Ukraine, Russian Wikipedia said on Tuesday.
In a tweet, it posted a picture of a notification from the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, informing it of a threat from state prosecutors to block the site over a Russian-language article titled "Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022)".
Russia bombards Ukraine urban areas as armed convoy stalls
Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital on Tuesday and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after its six-day invasion stalled.
Read more
US to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say
The US government is set to announce a ban on Russian flights from American airspace following similar moves by the European Union and Canada, government and industry officials told Reuters.
The precise timing is unclear but is expected within the next 24 hours, the sources said.
Late on Tuesday, United Airlines said it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major US carriers who have taken the step after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ExxonMobil announces phased withdrawal from key Russian oil field
Special flight carrying 218 Indian nationals from Bucharest lands in New Delhi
'Putin was wrong. We were ready,' Biden will say in State of the Union address
US President Joe Biden will say on Tuesday that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his administration is prepared with a plan to fight inflation, according to excerpts of his State of the Union address.
"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his address released by the White House.
Biden will say that Putin eschewed efforts to prevent war.
"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden will say. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."
Putin misjudged Western response to Ukraine invasion, says Biden
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin had underestimated the powerful response his invasion of Ukraine would illicit from Western nations as sanctions upended Russia's economy.
"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked," Biden said in prepared remarks released ahead of his annual State of the Union address.
Belarus moving more troops to Ukraine border: Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday he had ordered more troops to the south of the country, by the border with Ukraine, the Belta news agency reported.
But forces of Belarus, a close ally of Russia, would not be taking part in the attack on Ukraine, he added.
On the sixth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko told a meeting of his security council that he would be sending five tactical battle groups to protect the south.
United Airlines confirmed on Tuesday it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major US carriers.
US's Yellen says G7 ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Group of Seven nations would convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites.
"We stand ready to impose further financial pressure, as necessary," Yellen said in a statement after a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on the situation in Ukraine.
World Bank preparing $3 bn emergency aid package for Ukraine
Four dead in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr
Four people were killed when homes in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr were hit on Tuesday by a Russian cruise missile apparently aimed at a nearby air base, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel.
He said the residential buildings near the base of the 95th Airborne Brigade in Zhytomyr, 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital Kyiv, had been set on fire,
"So far, four people have died. Including a child," he said.
All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: FS Shringla
India on Tuesday "strongly and emphatically" asked Ukraine and Russia to create "urgent safe passages" for the Indian nationals stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine, after a medical student from Karnataka was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Read more
View of candles and signs placed by members of the Ukrainian community, during a protest outside of the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires on March 1, 2022.
India sends first tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland.
Read more
Crisis stretches Indian ‘neutrality’ to the limit
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left India’s traditional balancing act between Moscow and the West looking wobblier than ever, with experts saying New Delhi has few good diplomatic options.
Read more
Karnataka student killed in Russian shelling
The war on Ukraine claimed an Indian youth’s life on Tuesday as a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city. According to officials from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) -- the nodal agency coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safe evacuation of Karnataka students -- the deceased, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed during early morning shelling by Russian forces.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine invasion here!