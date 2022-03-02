Russia-Ukraine talks set to resume today

Russia-Ukraine talks set to resume on Wednesday

Russia said it had taken Kherson, the biggest city it has yet seized in Ukraine, while stepping up its lethal bombardment of the main cities

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Mar 02 2022, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 17:47 ist
A woman sits in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

A second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Wednesday, Russia's TASS news agency cited an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying.

Russia said it had taken Kherson, the biggest city it has yet seized in Ukraine on Wednesday, while stepping up its lethal bombardment of the main cities that its invasion force has so far failed to capture in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.

TASS said the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, was speaking on Ukraine-24 TV.

Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vladimir Putin
World news

