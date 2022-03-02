Russia-Ukraine talks set to resume on Wednesday

A second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Wednesday, Russia's TASS news agency cited an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying.
Russia said it had taken Kherson, the biggest city it has yet seized in Ukraine on Wednesday, while stepping up its lethal bombardment of the main cities that its invasion force has so far failed to capture in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.
TASS said the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, was speaking on Ukraine-24 TV.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded
Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests