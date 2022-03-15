Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy says talks with Moscow to continue today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that talks with Russia would continue even as Moscow continued to shell a number of cities across Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, claimed that it had not received a formal request from Ukraine for direct talks with President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's deputy interior minister Yevheniy Yenin said that 548,000 civilians had been evacuated since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...