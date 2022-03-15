Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy says talks with Moscow to continue today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that talks with Russia would continue even as Moscow continued to shell a number of cities across Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, claimed that it had not received a formal request from Ukraine for direct talks with President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's deputy interior minister Yevheniy Yenin said that 548,000 civilians had been evacuated since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 people since invasion began: Minister
Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 civilians since Russia invaded it on Feb. 24, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister YevheniyYeninsaid in a televised interview on Monday.
Moscow says 23 dead in Donetsk after Ukraine attack
Russia said Monday that an attack by Kyiv's forces on the separatist stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine had left 23 people dead, with the military accusing Kyiv of committing a "war crime".
Moscow accused Ukraine's army of firing a Tochka-U missile at a residential area in Donetsk, in one of the most serious attacks on the city since Russia sent troops into Ukraine over two weeks ago.
Ukraine-Russia talks to continue Tuesday: Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."