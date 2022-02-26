Russia regulator bars use of 'invasion,' 'assault'

Russia watchdog tells media not to use words 'invasion' and 'assault'

In a statement, Roskomnadzor accused a number of independent media outlets of spreading 'unreliable socially significant untrue information'

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 26 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Russia's communications regulator on Saturday urged media to remove reports describing Moscow's attack on Ukraine as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war"

In a statement, Roskomnadzor accused a number of independent media outlets including television channel Dozhd and Echo of Moscow radio of spreading "unreliable socially significant untrue information" about the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian army and civilian deaths.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

 