Russia watchdog tells media not to use words 'invasion' and 'assault'

Russia's communications regulator on Saturday urged media to remove reports describing Moscow's attack on Ukraine as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war"
In a statement, Roskomnadzor accused a number of independent media outlets including television channel Dozhd and Echo of Moscow radio of spreading "unreliable socially significant untrue information" about the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian army and civilian deaths.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show
Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue
Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine
Superfood bowls are all the rage
Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers
Darling Krishna is here to stay
In search of ‘Kali’
An untold World War II saga