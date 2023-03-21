Russia will 'react' if UK supplies uranium ammo to Kyiv: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow would be "forced to react" if Britain gives Ukraine military supplies, including armour piercing ammunition which contain depleted uranium.

"The United Kingdom ... announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium. If this happens, Russia will be forced to react," Putin told reporters after talks at the Kremlin with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.