'Russia will react if UK supplies uranium ammo to Kyiv'

Russia will 'react' if UK supplies uranium ammo to Kyiv: Putin

The United Kingdom ... announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium, Putin said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 22:38 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow would be "forced to react" if Britain gives Ukraine military supplies, including armour piercing ammunition which contain depleted uranium.

Read | China has peace plan for Ukraine when West is ready: Putin

"The United Kingdom ... announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium. If this happens, Russia will be forced to react," Putin told reporters after talks at the Kremlin with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
United Kingdom

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 