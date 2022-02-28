Russia will ride out Western sanctions, Kremlin says

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 16:25 ist
Putin will be working on economic questions and meeting key ministers. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia will be able to ride out Western sanctions over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman said Monday, while President Vladimir Putin will be meeting officials to discuss the economic impact.

"The Western sanctions on Russia are hard, but our country has the necessary potential to compensate the damage," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

He added that "today Putin will be working on economic questions" and meeting key ministers.

Russia
Ukraine
Sanctions
Kremlin
Vladimir Putin

