Russia working out methods for accepting gas payments in rubles

Russia looking at ways to accept gas payments in rubles

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there would be a clear framework for making such payments

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Kremlin on Monday said Russia was working out methods for accepting payments of its gas exports in roubles and said it would take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency.

EU leaders on Friday failed to agree a short-term solution to the energy market crunch, exacerbated by Russia's actions in Ukraine. No common position emerged either on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must use roubles to pay for its gas.

