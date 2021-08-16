Russian ambassador to meet Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday

Russia said its ambassador to Afghanistan will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday and that it will decide on whether to recognise the new government based on its conduct.

Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov told Russian media meanwhile from Kabul that the Taliban have already established "public order," have even kept girls schools open and are guarding the Russian embassy.

"Our ambassador is in contact with the Taliban leadership, tomorrow he will meet with the Taliban security coordinator," foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday.

He said the talks between ambassador Zhirnov and the Taliban would centre on how the group plans to provide security for the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital.

On Sunday, as the Taliban completed its military takeover of Afghanistan, Kabulov said that Russia had no plans on evacuating its embassy -- though on Monday he said that "part" of its staff would be "evacuated".

Kabulov also said that Moscow will decide on recognising the new Taliban government based "on the conduct of the new authorities".

"We will carefully see how responsibly they govern the country in the near future. And based on the results, the Russian leadership will draw the necessary conclusions," Kabulov said.

In an interview from Kabul with the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel, ambassador Zhirnov said that the Taliban had started to "settle" in Kabul and had established "public order".

"The Taliban is already guarding our embassy," he said.

"They reaffirmed once again that not a single hair will fall from the head of Russian diplomats."

Zhirnov said that Russia wants "for Afghanistan to be civilised, for there not to be terrorism, for there not to be drugs, and for Afghanistan to have good relations with all the countries of the world."

He said the Taliban has promised all this and that Moscow "will hope that" the promises will be "carried out".

He added that an early positive sign was that "girls schools have continued working" in Kabul.

In the 1980s, Moscow fought a disastrous decade-long war in Afghanistan that killed up to two million Afghans, forced seven million more from their homes and led to the deaths of more than 14,000 Soviet troops.

Fighters from the anti-Soviet Mujahideen helped found the Taliban in the early 1990s.

Russia will take part in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan due later on Tuesday.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

Moscow is closely watching for a potential spillover of the instability into neighbouring ex-Soviet Central Asian countries where Russia maintains military bases.