Russian army says Ukraine civilians can 'freely' leave Kyiv

Ukraine civilians can 'freely' leave Kyiv: Russian army

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 28 2022, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 14:13 ist
This video grab taken from a handout footage shows Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov holding a briefing. Credit: Russian Defence Ministry/AFP Photo

The Russian army said Monday that Ukrainian civilians could "freely" leave the country's capital Kyiv and stressed it had air superiority over Ukraine as its invasion went into its fifth day.

"All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

"Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine," he added, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.

