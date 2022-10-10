Russian attacks on civilians amount to 'war crimes': EU

'Indiscriminately targeting people in a cowardly, heinous hail of missiles on civilian targets is indeed a further escalation,' EU's spokesperson said

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 10 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 16:31 ist
Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The EU believes Russia's missile attacks on civilians in Ukraine "amounts to a war crime," a spokesman for the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"Indiscriminately targeting people in a cowardly, heinous hail of missiles on civilian targets is indeed a further escalation," the spokesman, Peter Stano, said.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms these heinous attacks on the civilians and civilian infrastructure.... This is something which is against international humanitarian law and this indiscriminate targeting of civilians amounts to a war crime," he said.

