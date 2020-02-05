Russian Church may soon stop blessing of nukes

Russian Church may soon stop blessing of nukes

At the same time, it remains “appropriate” to “bless transport used by soldiers on land, water and in the air”, to ask God to protect the men using them, said a document

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 05 2020, 02:14am ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 02:15am ist
A Russian orthodox priest blesses a SU-27 SM fighter jet on the airfield of Belbek military airport outside Sevastopol, Crimea. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The Russian Orthodox Church has proposed a stop to the practice of having priests bless weapons of mass destruction, though sprinkling holy water on planes and ships is still deemed appropriate.

The Church on Monday published a draft document outlining its role in blessing Orthodox Christians who “protect the Fatherland” and “carry out their military duty”, inviting internet users to discuss the proposal online.

Russians often ask priests to bless anything from new cars and flats to Soyuz spaceships in the belief that the gesture bestows divine protection.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, priests have also begun blessing troops, planes and ships, and all sorts of weapons, from Kalashnikov rifles to nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles.

But the document proposed that “blessing any type of weapons the usage of which can inflict an indefinite number of deaths, including weapons with indiscriminate effects or weapons of mass destruction... be removed from pastoral practice.”

The Russian military has forged ever closer ties to the Church under Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is overseeing the construction of a huge cathedral for Russia’s armed forces outside Moscow. It is to be opened on May 9, the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
church
blessing
Nuclear Weapons
Comments (+)
 