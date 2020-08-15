Russian city holds sixth protest over detained governor

Russian city holds sixth anti-Kremlin protest over detained governor

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 15 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 16:35 ist
People take part in an anti-Kremlin rally in support of former regional governor Sergei Furgal arrested on murder charges, in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo

About 2,000 people joined another march in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in protest over President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis.

Residents of Khabarovsk, around 6,110 km (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, were protesting for a sixth consecutive weekend against the detention of Sergei Furgal, the region's popular governor.

Furgal was arrested on July 9 in connection with murder charges he denies. His supporters say the detention is politically motivated.

People marched on Saturday with posters reading "Our choice" and "Freedom to Furgal". Regional authorities estimated around 2,000 people took part, a smaller turnout than previous weeks

Moscow
Russia
Vladmir Putin

