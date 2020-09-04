Russian court rejects complaint by Navalny's allies

Russian court rejects complaint filed by Alexei Navalny's allies on handling of the case

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 04 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 15:21 ist
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Credit: AP

A Russian court said on Friday it had rejected a complaint filed by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accusing a top law enforcement body of inaction over what they said was his attempted murder.

Germany, where Navalny is being treated in hospital, has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and has called for the perpetrators to be held to account. But Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation and said there is no evidence yet of a crime.

One of Navalny's allies accused the Investigative Committee, which handles probes into major crimes, of inaction following a statement they filed to it on Aug. 20 demanding a criminal investigation be opened into Navalny's attempted murder.

The court said the Investigative Committee had passed on the statement by Navalny's supporters to one of its regional branches in Siberia and asked for it to be reviewed.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said the court had said their statement had been treated as a "citizen's appeal", a legal nuance she said meant it could take up to 30 days for it be looked at.

"Anything so they don't have to start an investigation," she wrote on Twitter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
Alexei Navalny
Germany

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 