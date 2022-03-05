Russia not observing ceasefire in Mariupol: Civic body

Russian forces are not observing full ceasefire on Mariupol evacuation route, says city council

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  Mar 05 2022
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 15:46 ist
Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol city said Russian forces were not observing an agreed ceasefire along the whole length of a planned route for the evacuation of civilians that was due to take place on Saturday.

"We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route," it said in a statement.

