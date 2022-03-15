'Russian forces pushed back slightly from Mykolayiv'

Russian forces pushed back slightly from Ukraine's Mykolayiv, says governor

In an interview on national television, Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 15 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 15:15 ist
An explosion is seen outside residential apartment blocks following an apparent air strike, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolayiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters.

The governor of Ukraine's southern region of Mykolayiv said the security situation was calmer in the area on Tuesday because Russian forces had been pushed back slightly from the regional capital, which they have been trying to seize.

In an interview on national television, Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv and that 80 people were wounded on Monday, including two children.

Also read: How Putin could try to split Ukraine into regional puppet governments

"You can be 99% sure that Mykolayiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops. There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance," he said. "We will not give up the bridges to the invaders."

Ukraine
Russia
World news

