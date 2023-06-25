Russia says China expressed support after mutiny ended

Russian foreign ministry says China expressed support after aborted mutiny

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang after flying to Beijing.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 20:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters/iStock Photo

Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday said China had expressed support for Russia's leadership in its efforts to stabilize the domestic situation after Saturday's aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries.

Also Read | Russia's Wagner mutiny: What foreign governments have said

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang after flying to Beijing for talks on "international" issues.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
China
Moscow
Beijing
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

 