Russian foreign ministry says China expressed support after aborted mutiny

Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday said China had expressed support for Russia's leadership in its efforts to stabilize the domestic situation after Saturday's aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang after flying to Beijing for talks on "international" issues.
