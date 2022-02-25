Russian military says it takes strategic airport near Kyiv

Taken strategic airport off Kyiv, says Russian military

AP, Kiev,
  • Feb 25 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 20:52 ist
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Russian military says it has taken control of a strategic airport just outside the Ukrainian capital and cut Kyiv off from the west.

The airport in Hostomel has a long runway capable of accommodating heavy transport planes. Its seizure allows Russia to airlift troops directly to Kyiv's outskirts. Hostomel is just 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel.

