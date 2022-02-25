Russian military says it takes strategic airport near Kyiv

The Russian military says it has taken control of a strategic airport just outside the Ukrainian capital and cut Kyiv off from the west.
The airport in Hostomel has a long runway capable of accommodating heavy transport planes. Its seizure allows Russia to airlift troops directly to Kyiv's outskirts. Hostomel is just 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders
UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris
It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over
Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today