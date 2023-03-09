Russian barrage leaves Kharkiv without power, water

Russian missile barrage leaves Kharkiv without power, water, heating

Russia fired more than 80 missiles at energy facilities across Ukraine on Thursday

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 09 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 14:47 ist
A street destroyed by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on March 7, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv was left without power, water or heating on Thursday after Russia launched more than 80 cruise missiles at energy facilities across the country.

Also Read | At least 5 dead in Ukraine after Russian missile barrage

"There is no electricity in the whole city. We have switched to generators at critical infrastructure. Electric-powered transport is not working. There is no heating and water supply, due to the lack of voltage in the electricity network," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said on local television.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 