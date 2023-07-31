Russian missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih kill at least one

Twin Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday killed at least one person with more likely trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.
The strikes hit a four-storey building of an educational institution and a nine-storey residential building, it said in a statement.
