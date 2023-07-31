Russian missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih kill at least one

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 14:19 ist
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine July 31, 2023. Credit: Handout via Reuters

Twin Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday killed at least one person with more likely trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.

The strikes hit a four-storey building of an educational institution and a nine-storey residential building, it said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

