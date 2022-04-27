Russian move to halt gas supplies likely to be counterproductive

Move to halt gas supplies will hurt Russia

Reuters
  • Apr 27 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 20:21 ist
Illustration shows a natural gas pipeline with Bulgarian and Russian flag colours in the background. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland is likely to be counterproductive because it demonstrates that dependence on Russia makes countries vulnerable to coercion, something they are striving to prevent, Western officials said.

Russia cut gas flows to the two countries for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles, targeting European economies in its toughest retaliation so far for international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"That action is likely to be counterproductive in really demonstrating to everybody why a dependence on Russia makes them vulnerable to the coercion of this nature," one of the two officials told reporters on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Europe is working to ensure it is no longer in that dependent position and that "will be to Russia's long-term detriment strategically and economically", the official said.

Moscow says the gas cut-off is to enforce its demand for payment in roubles, needed to shield its economy from sanctions.

The officials also said Russia was threatening an unlawful act when Moscow warned of an immediate "proportional response" if, in its view, Britain continued to provoke Ukraine to strike targets in Russia.

"It is a conflict between Russia and Ukraine provoked by Russia's illegal aggression. We are entitled to provide military support to any state exercising its right to self-defence, and that is lawful. The Russian statement threatening retaliatory strikes is unlawful," one official said. 

Russia
Gas supply
Poland
Bulgaria
Ukraine

