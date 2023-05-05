Wagner chief threatens to pull fighters from Bakhmut

Russian paramilitary group Wagner chief threatens to pull fighters from Bakhmut over ammo shortage

'On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry,' he said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 05 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 14:46 ist
A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service watches smoke rising from the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo

The head of Russian paramilitary group Wagner on Friday threatened to pull his fighters from the front line in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on May 10, saying ammunition shortages meant they faced "senseless death".

Also Read | Ukraine says downed its own drone in Kyiv after device 'lost control'

"On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a written statement on his Telegram channel.

