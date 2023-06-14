Russian parliament gives initial nod to law banning gender change surgeries

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, gave its initial backing on Wednesday to legislation that would ban gender reassignment surgery.
The move was in line with a drive by President Vladimir Putin to crack down on "non-traditional" lifestyles he has portrayed as evidence of Western moral decay.
The legislation would ban state agencies from changing a person's gender in their personal documents. It would outlaw "any medical interventions aimed at shaping a person's primary and secondary sex characteristics", according to a document posted in the Duma's database.
The only exception would be surgery "aimed at treating congenital anomalies in children", the draft legislation said.
Also Read | Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts
The law on Wednesday passed the first of three required readings in the Duma. New legislation also needs approval from the upper house before being sent to Putin for signing.
Putin and other top officials and church leaders have frequently portrayed acceptance of gay and transgender people in the West as evidence that societies there have lost their moral compass.
The head of parliament's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said in a message to mark International Women's Day in March that Russia would never play "dangerous gender games", adding: "Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself."
Parliament last year passed a new law which critics say effectively bans representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in public and in the media.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands
MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark