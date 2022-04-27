Russian Parliament speaker want gas cut off to 'unfriendly' nations

Russia's top lawmaker on Wednesday said gas giant Gazprom had made the right decision in fully suspending gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and said Moscow should do the same with other "unfriendly" countries.

Also Read | Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

"The same should be done with regard to other countries that are unfriendly to us," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Check out DH's latest videos: