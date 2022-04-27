Cut off gas to unfriendly nations: Top Russian lawmaker

Russian Parliament speaker want gas cut off to 'unfriendly' nations

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 15:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's top lawmaker on Wednesday said gas giant Gazprom had made the right decision in fully suspending gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and said Moscow should do the same with other "unfriendly" countries.

Also Read | Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

"The same should be done with regard to other countries that are unfriendly to us," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
gas
World news
World Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 