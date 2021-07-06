Russian plane with 29 on board loses contact, missing

A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.

The AN-26 was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled communication, the Interfax and RIA Novosti agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying, AFP reported.

More details awaited.