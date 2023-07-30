Russian rocket hits Sumy in north Ukraine, one killed

Russian rocket hits Sumy in north Ukraine, one killed

Ukraine's national police posted video on Telegram showing one person being carried away in a stretcher, a building in rubble and trees splintered.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2023, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 05:09 ist
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits members of the the Special Operation Forces near Bakhmut. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Russian rocket attack killed one civilian and injured five more in the northeastern city of Sumy late on Saturday, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

"During the evening of July 29, an enemy missile hit an educational institution," the ministry said on Telegram. "At least one civilian was killed and 5 civilians were wounded."

Also Read | Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

Russian forces crossed into the Sumy region shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, but Ukrainian forces took back control of the region a few weeks later.

Reuters could not verify the details of the report. 

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

