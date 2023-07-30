Russian rocket hits Sumy in north Ukraine, one killed

A Russian rocket attack killed one civilian and injured five more in the northeastern city of Sumy late on Saturday, Ukraine's interior ministry said.
"During the evening of July 29, an enemy missile hit an educational institution," the ministry said on Telegram. "At least one civilian was killed and 5 civilians were wounded."
Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine
Russian forces crossed into the Sumy region shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, but Ukrainian forces took back control of the region a few weeks later.
Ukraine's national police posted video on Telegram showing one person being carried away in a stretcher, a building in rubble and trees splintered.
Reuters could not verify the details of the report.
