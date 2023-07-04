Russian shelling injures 16 including 7 kids in Ukraine

Russian shelling wounds 16, including 7 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

The interior ministry said the youngest of the injured children was aged one.

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 04 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 21:38 ist
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike in the town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian shelling wounded at least 16 people, including seven children, in the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, the interior ministry and regional governor said. The interior ministry said the youngest of the injured children was aged one.

Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire. Police also said a multi-story building was damaged and posted several pictures of the building with smashed windows, dark smoke clouds and an overturned car.

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

