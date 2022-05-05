Russian troops enter Azovstal plant: Ukrainian lawmaker

Russian troops enter Azovstal plant, top Ukrainian lawmaker says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 05 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 00:55 ist
This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol's Azovstal plant, Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia said in a Wednesday evening comment to RFE/RL.

"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," RFE/RL quoted Arakhamia as saying, adding that as of Wednesday evening contact remained between Ukraine's government and the Ukrainian fighters in the plant.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Mariupol
World news
World Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 