Russian troops shoot dead 7 people in Ukrainian village

Russian troops shoot dead 7 people in Ukrainian village

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 13 2022, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 17:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Russian troops shot dead six men and one woman in a home in a village near the frontline in southern Ukraine and then blew up the building to hide the evidence, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"On April 12 in the village of Pravdyne, Russian soldiers shot dead six men and one woman in a residential home. After this, intending to hide their crime, the occupiers blew up the building with the bodies," prosecutors said in a statement.

Russia
Ukraine
World news

