Russians even steal toilet bowls...: Ukraine minister Emine Dzhaparova during visit to India

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who wrapped up her three-day visit to India on Wednesday, claimed that Russian soldiers in Ukraine were focussed on looting the country,

Speaking at a think tank in New Delhi on Tuesday, Dzahaparova detailed how Russian soldiers discussed what to steal from Ukrainian households, before going to provide chilling details of human rights violations committed by Putin's soldiers.

"When we receive intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers with their wives and mothers, they are about what to steal from Ukrainian households, they steal sometimes even toilet bowls," the Ukrainian minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: "...When we receive intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers with their wives & mothers, they are about what to steal from Ukrainian households, they steal sometimes even toilet bowls": Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova pic.twitter.com/f837LV8HI1 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Also Read | Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi as Ukraine asks India for medical aid

Amid widespread accusations of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, Dzhaparova recalled horrific stories of atrocities suffered by the residents of the war-torn country after Russia invaded on February 24 last year.

Speaking on sexual violence against Ukrainians, Dzhaparova said, "When someone comes to rape you, what possible language can you find to talk to?"

"I can hardly imagine myself as someone who has been raped...and we have [many of] these cases," the Ukrainian minister went on.

"For example...one 11-year-old boy was raped in front of his mother and he lost his ability to speak, and the only way he now communicates with the world is [by] drawing black lines on paper," Dzhaparova said, adding, "I don't think there's room for 'proper language' as you say."

The 39-year-old further said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year "changed everything", even for those in Ukraine sympathetic towards Russia.

"Even those Ukrainian people who were nostalgic about the Soviet Union, and this is a huge amount of people, [the invasion] changed their perception of Russia," the Ukrainian minister said.

Dzhaparova further lamented that it was "unfortunate" that "70 per cent of Russian people" supported "Putin's crimes", attributing said support to the "zombification of propaganda" in Russia.