Russians seize 42 towns in eastern Ukraine as fighting intensifies

Ukrainian officials acknowledged Friday that Russian forces had taken more than three dozen small towns in their initial drive this week to seize eastern Ukraine, offering the first glimpse of what promises to be a grinding brawl by the Kremlin to achieve broader territorial gains in a new phase of the 2-month-old war.

The fighting in the east — along increasingly fortified lines that stretch across more than 300 miles — intensified as a Russian commander signaled even wider ambitions, warning that the Kremlin’s forces aimed to take “full control” of southern Ukraine all the way to Moldova, Ukraine’s southwest neighbor.

While it seemed unlikely that the commander, Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekayev, would have misspoken, his warning still drew skepticism, based on Russia’s probable difficulty in starting another broad offensive and the general’s relatively obscure role in the hierarchy.

Follow latest updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

The broader war aims that he outlined would be far more ambitious than the downscaled goals set out by President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks, which have focused on gaining control of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

On Friday, fierce fighting was underway across a band of southeastern Ukraine, engulfing communities on the banks of the Dnieper River. While Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Russia had taken control of 42 small towns and villages in recent days, they said that those same places could be back in Ukrainian hands before long.

In his remarks Friday, Minnekayev asserted that one of Russia’s goals was “full control of the Donbas and southern Ukraine.”

Also Read | Russia vows to win 'full control' of east, south Ukraine

He said that would allow Russia to control Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, “through which agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered” to other countries.

“I want to remind you that many Kremlin plans have been destroyed by our army and people,” Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on social media in response to Minnekayev’s remarks.

Minnekayev also issued a veiled warning to Moldova, where Moscow-backed separatists seized control of a 250-mile sliver of land known as Transnistria in 1992.

“Control over the south of Ukraine is another connection to Transnistria, where there is also evidence of oppression of the Russian-speaking population,” the general said.

Moldova had no immediate response to the general’s statement.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, declined to comment on Minnekayev’s remarks.

Check out DH's latest videos: