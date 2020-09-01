Russia's Covid-19 cases exceed one million, fourth highest in the world

Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new cases.
With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world after the US, Brazil and India.
For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here
Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher than all reported figures, due to limited testing, missed mild cases and concealment of cases by some governments, among other factors.
As of Tuesday, Russia has lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country's regions.
Last month, Russian authorities announced approval of the first ever Covid-19 vaccine — a move that Western experts met with scepticism and unease as the shots were only tested on a few dozen people. Last week, officials announced starting advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 people.
It remains unclear whether vaccination of risk groups — such as doctors and teachers — announced earlier this year will be part of the trials or carried out in parallel.
Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'
Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage
250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world
Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios
Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines
The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis
DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'