Russia's CoviVac vaccine 80% effective against Covid

Russia's CoviVac vaccine more than 80% effective against Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 02 2021, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 13:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia's third vaccine against Covid-19, CoviVac, is more than 80 per cent effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Wednesday.

The Chumakov Centre could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Karnataka lockdown extension: Who said what

Karnataka lockdown extension: Who said what

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 