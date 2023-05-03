Russia's ex-leader calls for 'elimination' of Zelenskyy

Russia's ex-leader Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelenskyy

'After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal,' said Medvedev

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 03 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 22:59 ist
Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Also Read | Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin; Kyiv denies it

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal," said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

World news
Russia
Ukraine
russia ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

