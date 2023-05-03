Russia's ex-leader Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelenskyy

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.
Also Read | Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin; Kyiv denies it
"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal," said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow's Ukraine offensive.
