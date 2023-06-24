Russia's FSB opens criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin for armed mutiny

Russia's FSB security service has opened a criminal case against mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for calling for armed mutiny, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing the National Antiterrorism Committee.
Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of "destroying" his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the developments and "necessary measures are being taken", Interfax news agency said, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner
'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet
In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour