Russia's FSB opens criminal case against Wagner chief

Russia's FSB opens criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin for armed mutiny

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the developments and 'necessary measures are being taken'

A J Asok Kumar
A J Asok Kumar,
  • Jun 24 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 02:10 ist
President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's FSB security service has opened a criminal case against mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for calling for armed mutiny, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing the National Antiterrorism Committee.

Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of "destroying" his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the developments and "necessary measures are being taken", Interfax news agency said, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

