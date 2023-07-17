Russia's grain deal suspension will 'harm millions', says White House

Russia's suspension of a pact that has allowed the Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine "will worsen food security and harm millions," the White House said on Monday.
Also Read | No link between Crimea bridge attack and suspension of grain deal, says Kremlin
"We urge the Government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.
