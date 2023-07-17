Russia's grain deal suspension will 'harm millions', says White House

Russia's grain deal suspension will 'harm millions': US

'We urge the Government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision,' White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said.

Reuters
Reuters, Washington, DC,
  • Jul 17 2023, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 20:56 ist
Saint-Kitts-and-Nevis-flagged bulker TK Majestic, carrying grain under the UN's Black Sea Grain Initiative, waits in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey July 15, 2023. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia's suspension of a pact that has allowed the Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine "will worsen food security and harm millions," the White House said on Monday.

Also Read | No link between Crimea bridge attack and suspension of grain deal, says Kremlin

"We urge the Government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
United States

