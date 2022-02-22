Russia questions Ukraine's 'right to sovereignty'

Russia's Lavrov questions Ukraine's 'right to sovereignty'

Putin received no support from members of the UN Security Council at an emergency meeting Monday night

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 22 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 16:27 ist
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday questioned whether Ukraine had a right to sovereignty because he said the government in Kyiv did not represent the country's constituent parts, the Interfax news agency reported.

"If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents ... is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples," he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine

He accused Ukraine of being out of line with that since 2014 when a Moscow-backed president was overthrown in Kyiv and replaced by a pro-Western leader, prompting Russia to annex Ukraine's peninsula of Crimea and back an insurgency in its eastern regions.

"I don't think anyone can claim that the Ukrainian regime, since the 2014 coup d'état, represents all the people living on the territory of the Ukrainian state," Lavrov was quoted as saying. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
World news
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 