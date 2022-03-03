Russia's liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

The Ekho Moskvy radio station -- a symbol of newfound media freedom in post-Soviet Russia -- said Thursday it would shut down after it was taken off air over its coverage of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website," its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.

