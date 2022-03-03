Russia's liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

Russia's liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 03 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 14:22 ist
Editor-in-chief of Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy Venediktov. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ekho Moskvy radio station -- a symbol of newfound media freedom in post-Soviet Russia -- said Thursday it would shut down after it was taken off air over its coverage of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website," its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

 