S Jaishankar urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains

India's foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.
The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting.
