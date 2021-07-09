S Jaishankar urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains

Jaishankar urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan

The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow

Reuters
New Delhi,
  Jul 09 2021
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 16:27 ist
S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters photo

India's foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.

The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting.

