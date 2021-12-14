Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca to now make Covid drug

Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca expand tie-up to include Covid-19 and cancer therapy

Samsung said production of drug substance and drug product is valued at about $380 million, up from the initial $331 million

Reuters
Dec 14 2021
  • Dec 14 2021, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 08:56 ist
The company said it would start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year along with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd said on Monday it would continue its partnership with AstraZeneca Plc on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung said production of drug substance and drug product is valued at about $380 million, up from the initial $331 million after the companies expanded the deal this year in May 2021.

The company said it would start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year along with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442.

Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said, "We are delighted to continue expanding our strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a valuable partner we have witnessed first-hand to have a strong commitment to saving lives of patients".

