Samsung comes under fire in Pakistan over alleged 'blasphemy', 27 detained

Violent protests against Samsung broke out in Karachi, Pakistan on July 1st over suspected blasphemy. Police have detained 27 employees.

The protests in Karachi come at a time when communal tensions in India run high as protestors have taken to the streets of Udaipur, with saffron flags and demands for justice, over the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death for expressing support for Nupur Sharma. Pakistan was also one of many to condemn Nupur Sharma’s remarks over Prophet Mohammad, which gave rise to violent protests across India.

What were the protests about?

An installed “WiFi device” allegedly played blasphemous comments about Prophet Mohammad. News of the played remarks was quick to spread and soon, violent protestors gathered in and around the mall.

Blasphemy is considered a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan and those accused of it become easy victims of extremist groups. Last year, a Sri Lankan national working in a factory was lynched by the workers over allegations of blasphemy.

What did the protesters do?

The protesters, who remain unidentified, reportedly belong to the extremist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Samsung billboards were vandalised by the mob, who accused the international corporation of blasphemy. The store was shut down as a result.

What has the police done?

The Dawn newspaper claims that the Karachi Police shut down all WiFi after the protests and detained around 27 employees of Samsung. The device in question was also shut down and seized.

"Realising the gravity of the matter, the Preedy SHO rushed to the spot, got the device shut, and seized it," according to the police statement.

The SHO of Preedy police station received information around 11 am that the "WiFi device". An inquiry committee led by the Saddar SP has been constituted to investigate the matter, reports Dawn. South SSP, Asad Raza, told Dawn that the police, with the help of the Federal Investigation Agency, was trying to find out, who was responsible for installing the device.

How has Samsung responded?

Samsung Pakistan issued a statement of apology emphasising that it “maintains neutrality on religious sentiments”. The company also asserted that it has “immediately started internal investigations”.