Samsung Display seeks licence to supply components to Huawei

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's display unit has applied for an export licence to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd ahead of US export restrictions taking effect next week, an industry source said on Thursday.

Samsung Display, which counts Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc as major customers for organic light emitting diode (OLED) display screens, declined to comment.

Samsung Display's cross-town rival, LG Display Co Ltd , said in a statement on Wednesday the US sanctions on Huawei would have little effect on the company given its limited panel shipments to the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

The United States further tightened restrictions on Huawei in August, banning suppliers from selling it chips made using US technology without a special licence.

The US Commerce Department's actions expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing Huawei from obtaining semiconductors without a special licence - including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with US software or technology.