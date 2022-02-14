Sanctions will have huge impact on Russia, warns G7

Sanctions would have 'massive' impact on Russia, G7 warns Moscow

If Moscow ramped up military action, the G7 warned that they 'are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions'

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Feb 14 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 15:01 ist

World powers on Monday warned Moscow that they stand ready to impose sanctions that would have a huge and immediate impact on Russia's economy, should it pursue any further military aggression against Ukraine.

"Our immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation," finance ministers of the G7 group of most developed nations said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with US are 'on the floor'

However, if Moscow ramped up military action, the G7 warned that they "are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

G7
Russia
Moscow
Ukraine
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 