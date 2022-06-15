Satellite images show Iran preparing for rocket launch

Satellite images suggest Iran preparing for rocket launch

One set of images showed a rocket on a transporter, preparing to be lifted and put on a launch tower

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Jun 15 2022, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 02:22 ist

Iran appeared to be readying for a space launch Tuesday as satellite images showed a rocket on a rural desert launch pad, just as tensions remain high over Tehran's nuclear program.

The images from Maxar Technologies showed a launch pad at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's rural Semnan province, the site of frequent recent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit.

One set of images showed a rocket on a transporter, preparing to be lifted and put on a launch tower. A later image showed the rocket apparently on the tower.

Iran did not acknowledge a forthcoming launch at the space port and its mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, its state-run IRNA news agency in May said that Iran likely would have seven homemade satellites ready for launch by the end of the Persian calendar year in March 2023.

